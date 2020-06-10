PASADENA (CBSLA) — An employment age discrimination lawsuit brought against NASA’s Pasadena-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory has been finalized.
JPL was accused of systemically and illegally laying off workers over 40 years old and then replacing them with younger workers since at least 2010, which it denies.
“The lab has a longstanding commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace, free of discrimination. JPL is stronger because of our diversity and we value all our colleagues at every stage of their career,” said JPL spokesperson Veronica McGregor.
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, JPL will pay $10 million into a fund for the employees who were allegedly fired.
JPL has also agreed to track layoffs, appoint an employment monitor, layoff coordinator and diversity director as part of the settlement.
“We commend JPL for its willingness to commit to compliance with the (Age Discrimination in Employment Act), for already making proactive efforts to implement much of the injunctive relief, and for taking measures that will have a positive impact on older employees,” said Anna Park, regional attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Los Angeles district. “We encourage other employers to follow JPL’s lead and review their hiring and recruitment policies and practices to make sure they are in compliance with federal law.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)