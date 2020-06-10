COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old man whose rough arrest by three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies was caught on video has filed a written complaint with the department, alleging police brutality and intimidation of his family and calling for their firing.

Dalvin Price was arrested near Rosecrans and Pearl Avenue on May 31, as protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd became violent. He was held in a patrol car for about five hours before being booked and released.

A bystander captured the arrest on video, which showed one deputy on top of a man’s back up against the side of a concrete trash bin structure, while a second deputy holds the man’s head down with a knee as he handcuffs him. A third deputy runs up, and begins kicking the man’s side with a knee.

The police in Compton don’t give bout no protest pic.twitter.com/FmnOYu8XVh — Lil Martin (@Reallilmartin) June 1, 2020

“I was kicked, my head was banged on the floor nonstop repeatedly after I told them I wasn’t resisting.” Price said at a news conference.

Price, 24, says he was on his way home from a friend’s house when he was pulled over. The security guard says the deputies repeatedly hit, kicked and yelled at him even though got on the ground voluntarily and never resisted.

“I don’t have any idea why there were after me or why the incident occurred,” Price said. “That time at that moment I was very scared because I didn’t know what to do because I knew I was innocent.”

Price, along with Compton city officials, are calling for the immediate dismissal of the three deputies and for charges to be brought against them. The city of Compton has an annual $22 million contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services.

Price’s attorney also wants felony assault charges against his client dropped.

“That is a routine thing for officers and the district attorney’s office to do,” attorney Jamon Hicks said. “What they do to cover their unlawful acts is that they charge him with assault.”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement that he was aware of the videos and that it would be thoroughly investigated. Compton city officials have formally called for the removal of the three deputies seen in Price’s arrest.