LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine are teaming up to launch “Hollywood Bowl Supper To Go” beginning Thursday.

Bowl fans can support the iconic venue and bring the Hollywood Bowl experience home — minus the live music — with meals prepared daily in the on-site kitchen and wine pairings from the Bowl’s extensive list.

Hollywood Bowl Supper to Go meal and wine can be ordered online and will be distributed in 45-minute windows.

When customers arrive in the Hollywood Bowl’s main parking lot, the meal will be brought to their vehicle and placed in the trunk.

Payments are made in advance for contactless pickup.

To ensure availability, ordering the day before is encouraged, but limited options may be available up to 3 p.m. for same-day ordering.

Menu options feature six different three-course meals, a family-style barbecue meal for two, and á la carte selections such as Spanish fried chicken, summer squash gratin, Alaskan halibut, and more.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to provide a little bit of the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine experience to our guests in the comfort of their own home and to keep that connection with them until we can all be together again next summer,” said the Hollywood Bowl’s Caroline Styne.

“The experience provided by Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine is an integral part of the Bowl tradition,” said Gail Samuel, Hollywood Bowl President and L.A. Philharmonic COO.

“Though the 2020 season has been canceled, we’re delighted that we can bring back a part of the joy for Bowl fans who are missing their summer nights and allow our guests to recreate this piece of being at the Bowl.”

Hollywood Bowl Supper to Go begins Thursday, June 11, with pickups from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, and to browse the complete menu, visit HollywoodBowl.com/togo.

In May, the Hollywood Bowl is canceled its entire 2020 concert season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Hollywood Bowl, reported that it will be canceling all concerts at both the Hollywood Bowl and its much smaller Ford Theatre. The Hollywood Bowl’s concert season typically runs from May through October.