SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a blaze which broke out in a commercial building in South Los Angeles in the early morning hours Wednesday.
The blaze broke out at about midnight at a 150-foot by 250-foot building located at 1651 South Staunton Ave. The building was a one-story concrete tilt-up, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
It took 124 Los Angeles firefighters about 70 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
There were no injuries. It’s unclear who owned the building or what was housed inside.
The extent of the damage and a cause was not confirmed.
Amid hot, dry and sometimes windy conditions, several brush fires have broken out throughout the region in recent days, including a 50-acre brush fire Wednesday morning in the Sepulveda Pass, along the 405 Freeway in Bel-Air.