LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fire crews quickly contained a brush fire near Beverly Crest Wednesday as temperatures rose throughout Southern California.
As of 1:50 p.m. the fire near west Mulholland Drive grew to approximately two acres in light to medium brush.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire is a topography driven fire with light winds.
As of 2:30 p.m., 76 firefighters had extinguished the fire in 56 mins.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, LAFD said.
Both Mulholland Drive and Coldwater Canyon were closed to all traffic on both sides of the incident.