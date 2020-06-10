LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — Evacuations were ordered as Ventura County firefighters battled a 200-acre brush fire in the remote area of Piru Wednesday evening.
According to fire officials, the Lime Fire broke out in the afternoon near the Lake Piru campground.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Lake Piru Recreation Area and the west side of Piru Canyon Road from Lake Piru South to Orchard Street.
Piru Canyon Road was also closed as firefighters battled the blaze.
According to officials, the fire has the potential to grow to more than 1,000 acres and was threatening 25 structures.
#LimeFire; 75 FF’s are battling this blaze. Fire is now approx. 200 acres with potential for 1,000 acres. 25 structures are threatened. @VCFD @VCAirUnit @LACoFireAirOps #vcfd pic.twitter.com/PA2bgGFFtF
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 11, 2020