ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disney fans are petitioning to re-theme the classic Splash Mountain log ride at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, removing the ride’s inspiration from “Song of the South.”
According to a Change.com petition, the ride’s “history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film ‘Song of the South.'”
Instead, the petition calls to re-theme the attraction to Princess and the Frog, the first Disney film to introduce a black princess.
The petitioners believe the change would help with the “huge need for diversity in the parks.”
As of Wednesday evening, over 5,800 people had signed the petition.
Also Wednesday, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced that the theme parks could open as early as July 17 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.