GARDENA (CBSLA) – Investigators believe that a drug deal that went sour sparked a car-to-car shooting which lead to a fiery crash which shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in Gardena Wednesday morning for more than five hours.
No one was wounded in the shooting, although several people were injured in the wreck.
The situation began just before 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers and Gardena police were called to a report of shots fired on the freeway.
Officers arrived to find a two-vehicle crash on the freeway, near Redondo Beach Boulevard. One of the vehicles, an SUV, had been shot up. Its two occupants were injured for the crash, but were not struck by gunfire, CHP said. The other car, whose occupants were not connected to the drug deal, caught fire, but its occupants were not seriously hurt.
The search is continuing for the suspect vehicle which fled the scene. Its unclear how many people were in the vehicle. No descriptions were immediately released.
CHP believes a “drug deal gone bad” led to this morning’s freeway shooting and crash that’s shut down the SB 110 between Rosecrans and the 91. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/TcxUpFQ9aq
— Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) June 10, 2020
A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down at around 4:30 a.m. The southbound side was fully reopened just before 10 a.m.