



– Crews are getting a handle on a brush fire which broke out along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area of Bel-Air early Wednesday morning.

The Sepulveda Fire was reported just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, along the east side of the 405 Freeway south of Getty Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It had grown to 30 acres by 2 a.m. It was burning in an old burn scar on a west facing slope, the fire department said.

No homes were threatened and there were no evacuation orders. There were no injuries.

Nearly 200 firefighters were on scene, along with four water-dropping helicopters.

“There is hot spots and there continue to be hot spots,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told reporters early Wednesday morning. This is rugged, remote terrain, some thick brush, some grass area, the light, flashy fuel that spreads quicker through that area. But again, what people need to know, is that we’re getting an upper hand on this, there’s no formal evacuations. And to make sure you adhere to the ready, set, go program. Which is, if you’ve chosen to live in these beautiful communities, you always need to be ready.”

The Sepulveda Fire is the second fire to break out in this area in the past nine months. In October 2019, the Getty Fire charred more than 600 acres and forced thousands of people to evacuate. That fire was accidentally caused by a tree branch that broke off and landed on some power lines.

Winds have not been an issue, but conditions were hot and dry. Multiple brush fires have broke out throughout the region over the past several days.

One firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.