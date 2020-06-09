



– Yosemite National Park will reopen to the public Thursday for the first time since it was forced to close in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, for the first time in its history, visitors will need to make an online day-use reservation before coming to the park.

In order to maintain physical distancing guidelines, the park will limit the number of vehicles allowed in the park to 1,700 per day, which is a little under half of the 3,600 vehicles the park averages in June.

Visitors can begin making online reservations Tuesday by clicking here. A vehicle pass is $33, plus a $2 reservation fee, and can be used for 7 consecutive days beginning on the first day of arrival.

Visitors who already have a camping reservation, vacation rental or wilderness or Half Dome permit do not need to make an online reservation.

The online system will only remain in place until the park resumes regular operations.

Most areas of the park will be open beginning Thursday. However, the following areas will still remain closed:

Lower Yosemite Fall boulders (the area between the footbridge/viewing area and the waterfall)

Bridalveil Fall area (this area is closed due to scheduled maintenance work)

Crane Flat Helibase

Chowchilla Mountain Road

Yosemite received over 4.5 million visitors in 2019. It covers 1,187 square-miles.