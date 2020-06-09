WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Parking will no longer be free in West Hollywood starting Monday.
West Hollywood had suspended parking enforcement as stay-at-home orders went into effect across California in mid-March. But with those restrictions easing, West Hollywood is issuing a warning to its residents that, starting June 15, the free ride is over.
Citations will restart on June 29 to enforce residential permits, street sweeping rules, rush-hour parking restrictions and moving encroachments. Expired meters, which were limited to citations upon complaint, will also be actively enforced again.
Anyone still working from home can get a permits so they can park at nearby meters during street sweeping for up to 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the posted hours at the address where the permit is registered. Those rules will remain in effect through Aug. 31.
Go to weho.org/parking or call 800-687-2458 for more information about West Hollywood’s parking regulations.
