LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In a new claim, Vanessa Bryant is seeking substantial damages against the helicopter company involved in the crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna, and seven others.
The new claim filed last Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court did not specify the amount she is seeking in personal damages, but does say the late NBA star’s lost earnings were in the “hundreds of millions.” Bryant first sued the helicopter company, Island Express Helicopters, in February.
Kobe Bryant, who had been retired from the NBA at the time of his death, had gone on to purse other ventures like publishing children’s books, producing films and venture capitalism. He was the first professional athlete to win an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball.”
Forbes estimated Kobe Bryant’s fortune at $600 million at the time of his death.
The Jan. 26 crash into the hills of Calabasas killed Bryant, his daughter, Orange Coast College Coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Mamba Sports Academy Coach Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zoboyan. The families of Altobelli and Mauser have also sued the helicopter company.