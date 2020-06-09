Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a double shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday that left an 18-year-old male injured.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 41st Place.
The teen victim was struck in the hip by a bullet and was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
It was initially reported by police that a second person had been shot, but the report turned out to be unfounded.
Police later said the shooting appeared to be gang related and that the suspected shooter fled the scene in a white Ford Fusion.