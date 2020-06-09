LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday morning, near the Hollywood Bowl.
The Barham Fire broke out before 6:18 a.m. off the 101 Freeway, near Cahuenga Boulevard and Highland Avenue. It was burning northeast of the Hollywood Bowl.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, no structures were threatened and no evacuations had been issued. Wind was not posing an issue for firefighters.
Ground crews were being assisted by water-dropping helicopters.
There was no word on a cause.
A fire also broke out in the Lincoln Heights area early Tuesday morning. Crews quickly extinguished it, holding it to two acres.
Several fires sparked throughout the region Monday amid a red flag warning that expired Monday night. However, the Southland is expected to continue experiencing hot and breezy conditions through Wednesday which will keep the fire risk high.
The Hollywood Bowl has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in mid-March. Last month, The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Hollywood Bowl, canceled the entire 2020 concert season.