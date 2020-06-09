LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside county reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 384 newly confirmed cases and nine more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 9,590 cases and 365 deaths.
Of the 220 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 5,466 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported an additional 170 cases, bringing countywide totals to 6,417 cases and 221 deaths.
The county reported that an estimated 3,767 patients had recovered from the illness.
Ventura County reported 40 new cases, bringing its totals to 1,381 cases and 35 deaths. The county reported it had 301 active cases under quarantine and 1,045 have recovered.
The county said 39 people were hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 140,709 Riverside County residents had been tested, 77,829 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 33,292 Ventura County residents had been tested.