



— Petco is matching donations up to $25,000 towards the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation through June to help save animals during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

“We are deeply grateful to the Petco Foundation for their generous challenge grant to generate much-needed support for pets affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic,” said department director Marcia Mayeda.

“Donations to our supporting foundation will ensure that all gifts will be directly applied to help our animals in need.”

In addition to recent distributions of $13 million to animal welfare organizations across the country, the Petco Foundation has now pledged to donate $1 million in product and cash donations to help local animal control agencies that have suffered losses during the pandemic.

“Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating,” Petco Foundation President Susanne Kogut said.

“At the Petco Foundation, we will support our partner’s most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation do just that.”

Those looking to donate can visit lacountyanimals.org/give or visit petcofoundation.org/relief to learn more about relief efforts.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)