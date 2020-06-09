Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a parking lot in East Hollywood early Tuesday morning, near L.A. City College.
At about 5:20 a.m., Los Angeles police officers dispatched to a report of gunshots found the victim dead in a parking lot in the 800 block of North Vermont Avenue. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was not identified.
A police spokesperson told CBSLA that no one was in custody and there was no motive in the killing. It’s unclear if it was gang-related.