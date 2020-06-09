Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Residents escaped a fire which tore through a home in Boyle Heights early Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Residents escaped a fire which tore through a home in Boyle Heights early Tuesday morning.
The blaze broke out before 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Folston Street. Los Angeles firefighters arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed.
It took more than three-dozen Los Angeles firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the flames under control.
Firefighters searched the home and found no one inside.
Its unclear what sparked the fire or whether the home was completely destroyed.