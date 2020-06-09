Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Cops” will not be returning to The Paramount Network.
After pulling episodes of the long-running show from airing in the wake of growing unrest surrounding the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the network said Tuesday it is pulling the plug on the show altogether.
“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the network confirmed to CBS2/KCAL9.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the show’s cancellation, noting that the show’s 33rd season was set to premiere on Monday, but no episodes have aired since at least June 1.