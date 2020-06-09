LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The power and influence of K-pop sensation BTS has given the Black Lives Matter movement a huge boost.
James Corden shared never-before-seen footage of the boy band during Carpool Karaoke as he applauded them for donating $1 million to Black Lives Matter.
Corden also thanked the band’s fans for matching and then exceeding the donation in less than 24 hours.
“We wanted to thank all of the BTS fans for their phenomenal work these past few days, and what better way could we do that than sharing with them a never before seen clip of BTS from our carpool karaoke,” Corden said.
Hey @BTS_twt @BTSARMY_Salon @BTSARMY_INTL @BTSSWITZERLAND_ @BTSUKUNITE @BTS_ARMY @BTSW_official @btsworldwider And the whole army out there who raised so much money this weekend. Here’s a little thank you from us x x x pic.twitter.com/Zh1kYJ9Ctd
— James Corden (@JKCorden) June 9, 2020
“Thanks again BTS and all of the armies out there. You have made this papa mochi very, very proud,” he said.