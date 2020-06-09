Comments
HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday night was assisting in the voluntary evacuation of residents living near the site of a brush fire that had already burned 15 acres.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze started near Punta Del Este Drive and East Colima Road in Hacienda Heights shortly after 8:30 p.m.
The fire, burning up hill, quickly consumed 15 acres.
A firefighter who was reportedly injured was able to walk away from the scene.
Fire officials said an arson investigation was underway and that fireworks might have started the blaze.