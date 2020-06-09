Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a small brush fire in the Lincoln Heights area of East Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The blaze broke out before 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Soto Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find the blaze burning in short grass on a hillside known as Radio Hill, near Lincoln Park.
Crews were able to contain the fire to two acres. It was brought under control by 6:11 a.m.
There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.
Several fires sparked throughout the region Monday amid a red flag warning that expired Monday night. However, the Southland is expected to continue experiencing hot and breezy conditions through Wednesday which will keep the fire risk high.