



— A Los Angeles police officer has been charged after an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old man in April, District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday.

“This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer,” Lacey said. “In this case, we believe the force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable.”

Frank Hernandez, 49, was charged with one felony count of assault under color of authority.

On April 27, Hernandez and his partner responded to a call of a trespasser in a vacant lot in Boyle Heights, according to police. During a confrontation between Hernandez and the man, Hernandez is accused of illegally striking the man in the head, neck and body more than a dozen times.

The confrontation was caught on camera and shared on social media. A civil suit has been filed against the city of Los Angeles and the LAPD.

In a Tuesday afternoon statement, the LAPD said it was fully cooperating with the D.A.’s office in the investigation and that its own use of force investigation was nearing completion.

“The Department has taken this matter very seriously from day-one and he will be held accountable for his actions,” Moore said.

Hernandez has been stripped of all police powers and has been assigned home. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

If convicted as charged, Hernandez faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in county jail.