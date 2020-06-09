Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a double shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday that left two people, including a teenager, injured.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 41st Place.
The teen victim was struck in the hip by a bullet and another person was injured, though details about that person or their injuries were not immediately released.
Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene in a white Ford Fusion.