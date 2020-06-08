Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — County officials have apologized for a Spanish-language coronavirus poster that instructs people to keep three produce crates apart.
Ventura County had sent out the posters to demonstrate with common items the distance people should maintain to help slow the spread of coronavirus. One English-language version of the poster had used skis to illustrate the distance.
The Spanish-language poster used three crates of produce, prompting one Facebook post to ask, “This is real?”
The county of Ventura says they had issued several versions of the poster, and the Spanish language version was intended to provide “social distancing messaging for farmworkers at the farms.” Ventura County has a large farmworking community.
“We understand this has caused offense and we apologize,” a Facebook post from the county said.
Officials say a new version will be distributed this week.