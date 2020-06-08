



VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A family-owned pharmacy in Van Nuys is sharing the story to KCAL9 about how they’re recovering after becoming the target of looting during unrest last week over the death of George Floyd and other African Americans who have died at the hands of police officers.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

Last Monday, security video captured people looting the Super Discount Pharmacy. The owner, who only wants to go by the name Olga, says she doesn’t want to focus on civil unrest but instead wants to highlight the elderly, low-income patients who rely on her pharmacy for medication.

“[They are] patients that can’t come out of their house easily, patients that depend on their extended family, patients that depend on us for delivery,” Olga said.

Life-saving medication was stolen and some of the discount pharmacy was left bloodied after looters cut themselves on broken glass.

Kimberlin Tortoledo, who was going home from a Black Lives Matter protest that got shut down early due to curfew restrictions, stopped by to help clean up.

“For something to be looted like this, they don’t realize how many people aren’t going to be able to receive their medication,” Tortoledo said.

Tortoledo is the child of a small business owner and says she empathizes with the pharmacy about the losses they’re now suffering.

“The money, it comes and goes, but this is a whole life’s work,” Tortoledo said. “This is someone’s dream and they came in and they shattered it and that’s not fair.”

Both the pharmacy owner and Tortoledo say they’re not looking to shame the looters.

Olga’s mother, who is also a pharmacist, founded Super Discount Pharmacy five years after their family immigrated to the United States.