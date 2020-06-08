HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — President Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been vandalized again in the wake of an estimated 20,000 people marching through Hollywood Sunday night.
The beleaguered star, which is located along Hollywood Boulevard, was left completely covered in spray paint. “BLM” was reportedly tagged nearby, and a bag of apparent dog feces was left on top of the blacked-out star, according to reports. Before the star was covered in spray paint, images of the star showed expletives and an image of genitalia scrawled onto the star.
The vandalism apparently occurred during a Black Lives Matter march organized by rapper YG, nearly two weeks after George Floyd died shortly after being held by the neck under the knee of a Minnesota police officer who has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.
The star was washed clean Monday morning.
It’s the latest indignity inflicted on the star, which the president received as host of “The Apprentice.” Since his election, the star has been defaced by tourists and dogs, covered with “I Resist” stickers, demolished with a pickax, covered with faux jail bars, and had swastikas scrawled on it. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was also covered in 2018 with duplicates of the star by a right-wing street artist.