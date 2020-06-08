LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect armed with a crossbow shot and wounded a Los Angeles police officer with an arrow during a standoff in North Hollywood late Sunday night.
The incident began before 9:30 p.m. when Los Angeles police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue.
A standoff ensued with the suspect. While officers were evacuating the rest of the complex, he briefly emerged from his apartment holding a crossbow and fired it, striking one officer with an arrow, police said. Officers then opened fire, but the suspect was not struck.
A SWAT team eventually used a chemical agent to force the suspect out of the apartment and he was taken into custody sometime before 11 p.m.
The suspect was not hurt. The officer was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The suspect’s identity and the charges he faces were not confirmed. The L.A. County Office of the Inspector General is assisting with the investigation.