SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office announced Monday it will not prosecute people who were arrested for curfew violations and failure to disperse during recent protests.
The City Attorney’s Office will continue to consider criminal charges in cases involving violence, looting or vandalism, interim City Attorney George Cardona said.
Earlier Monday, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and City Attorney Mike Feuer said they will not prosecute any peaceful protestors who were arrested during recent protests.
Both officials said charges won’t be filed against protestors for violating curfew or failing to disperse in an effort to take a non-punitive approach in handling all violations from the protests that did not involve violence, looting or vandalism.
“Peaceful protest is profoundly important, and these protests have rekindled a long-overdue effort to change hearts, minds and institutions,” Feuer said in a statement.
Thousands have been arrested at protests in Los Angeles since the death of George Floyd two weeks ago.
