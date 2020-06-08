LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials Monday reported 429 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 9,206 cases and 356 deaths.
Of the 217 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 were being treated in intensive care units, though the county also reported that 5,366 people had recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County Monday reported an additional 317 cases and four deaths since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 6,247 cases and 221 deaths.
Ventura County Monday reported 80 new cases since Friday, bringing its totals to 1,341 cases and 35 deaths since. The county reported it had 308 active cases under quarantine and 998 have recovered.
The county said 43 people were hospitalized, with 14 in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 138,613 Riverside County residents had been tested, 75,643 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 32,799 Ventura County residents had been tested.