LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In another step toward normalcy, Philippe’s in downtown Los Angeles says they are reopening Monday for dine-in service.
The “original” purveyor of the French dip sandwich says it will resume for in-house dining Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in accordance with Los Angeles County and CDC health guidelines.
Philippe’s says all its employees will have their temperatures taken before they may clock in, wear face masks, and will be required to wear gloves wile preparing food and receiving payment. The restaurant also says it will keep its doors open for airflow and to minimize touch, and sanitize bathrooms hourly. Napkins, sugar, salt and pepper will be distributed from the deli counter, and the restaurant says it will monitor its occupancy to make sure people can maintain social distancing.
The restaurant is also asking customers to pay for their meals with non-cash methods.
Gyms and bars are also set to reopen this week, since the coronavirus pandemic shut much of the state down in mid-March.