LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A standoff ended with a suspect in custody and an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in North Hollywood. One officer was hurt during the ordeal.
The incident began sometime before 9:30 p.m. when Los Angeles police were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 5100 block of Backman Avenue.
A standoff ensued with a suspect who was believed to be armed. At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Sometime before 11 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody. One officer was hurt.
The suspect was not wounded. The nature of the officer’s injuries and the circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed. It’s unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire. Police did not say if a gun was recovered at the scene or if the suspect himself opened fire.
The L.A. County Office of the Inspector General is investigating.