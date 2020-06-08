LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department worked Monday afternoon to put out a fire at a downtown Los Angeles building.
According to officials, the fire started outside and quickly spread to the one-story commercial structure in the 800 block of South Kohler Street, near East Eighth Street, identified by Margaret Stewart of the LAFD as a produce market.
A greater alarm was declared shortly after 3:35 after propane takes outside of the building began exploding, according to the fire department.
Less than 10 minutes later, the blaze was upgraded to a major emergency incident with more than 112 firefighters assigned.
Firefighters were pumping water on the exterior of the building before entering the building to battle the flames inside.
According to fire officials, there were multiple bays within the structure with heavy fire, though there were no injuries reported.