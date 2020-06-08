



— The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County grew to 64,699 and the death toll increased to 2,655 Monday, as county officials looked at allowing a wider array of businesses to reopen by the end of the week.

Officials said it was important to note that the numbers of deaths and newly confirmed cases released by the county tend to be lower on Mondays and Tuesdays due to a lag in reporting over the weekend.

The county announced 10 new deaths related to COVID-19, with only one coming from a skilled nursing facility, and 878 new cases.

Cases and deaths have continued to steadily rise in the county, but health officials said that key indicators, such as hospitalization rates, have remained steady or declined, allowing continued reopening of businesses such as dine-in restaurants and hail salons.

County officials said they were in the process of reviewing guidelines released by the state last week that allow bars, day camps, schools and child care facilities and film/TV production companies to reopen.

“The county is actively reviewing the guidelines from the state to determine how these organizations can reopen with necessary safeguards and with the precautions in place,” County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “An announcement will be made prior to Friday regarding which sectors can reopen with their final protocols.

“This is another important milestone for the county as we continue our path toward recovery and transition from safer at home to safer at work and safer in our communities,” she said.

And while the county moves forward with plans to reopen, elected and health officials have expressed concerns over the possibility that recent protests against police brutality could result in a spike in new infections, potentially putting more pressure on area hospitals.

Barger said the county was continuing to monitor health data which will play a crucial role in deciding whether to authorize more parts of the economy to reopen.

Along with allowing additional businesses to reopen, the county said it was also looking for ways to support those business owners.

Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn co-authored a motion calling for grants of up to $3,000 for businesses with less than 100 employees to help cover the costs of masks, hand sanitizer and other safety-related supplies.

The supervisors said ensuring compliance with public health regulations was critical not just to limiting the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases, but to consumer confidence.

The supervisors asked that $60 million be identified — including through outreach to private partners — to help businesses succeed under new regulations, which would allow the county to offer grants to as many as 20,000 business owners.

If approved as drafted, the motion would give priority to businesses in historically underserved communities and businesses impacted by recent protests.

The board is set to consider the motion Tuesday during a public teleconference.

