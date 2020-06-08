LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Bonnie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.
Patricia Bonnie Pointer died Monday morning, according to her sister, Anita Pointer. A cause of death was not released.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie, died this morning. Our family is devastated,” Anita Pointer said in a statement. “On behalf of my siblings and I, and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”
Bonnie Pointer recorded five albums with her sisters, co-writing the country hit “Fairytale,” which one the group their first Grammy for Best Country Duo or Group in 1975. The group broke ground by being the first African American music act to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
Bonnie Pointer struck out on her own in the mid-1970s, recording the 1978 disco classic “Heaven Must Have Sent You.” She reunited with her sister Anita on a tribute song in honor of their sister, June, in what would become her last recording.
“The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie,” Anita Pointer said in the statement.
Bonnie Pointer is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz, and sisters Ruth and Anita.