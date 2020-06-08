



— The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles will ring its bells Tuesday at 9 a.m. for eight minutes and 46 seconds to coincide with the beginning of a funeral for George Floyd in Houston.

The Los Angeles Archdiocese invited parishes throughout the Southland to ring their bells and offer mass and prayers for Floyd, who died after an officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes, in solidarity with those honoring Floyd’s life as he is laid to rest.

“We need to make sure that George Floyd did not die for no reason,” Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said in a statement. “We should honor the sacrifice of his life by removing racism and hate from our hearts and renewing our commitment to fulfill our nation’s sacred promise — to be a beloved community of life, liberty, and equality for all.

“Let us pray together for the soul of George Floyd, and for his family. And let us pray for all those who are working to put an end to racial injustice in our society.”

In a previous message to the faithful, Gomez said that racism was “a blasphemy against God, who creates all men and women with equal dignity. It has no place in a civilized society and no place in a Christian heart.”

The Archdiocese emphasized its commitment to continuing to work to end racial injustice and promote peaceful dialogue, discourse and understanding on race and social justice. Parishes, schools and ministries throughout the archdiocese have received prayer cards in English and Spanish to help the community of faith continue to pray for an end to racism.

Prayers for daily mass at the cathedral will be broadcast online.

