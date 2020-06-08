LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Annenberg Space for Photography has permanently closed its doors, months after shutting down in accordance with coronavirus stay-at-home guidelines.
The space is the “first solely photographic cultural destination in the Los Angeles area,” according to its website.
“It’s been a joy to share my favorite art form with the Los Angeles community for these 10 wonderful years,” said Annenberg Foundation Chairman and CEO Wallis Annenberg. “We’ve staged some
extraordinary exhibits; we’ve showcased some astonishing work; we’ve highlighted some critical issues. As hard as this moment is, I’m proud that we made so much stirring work so accessible.”
Officials said in a statement that the ASP will remain closed to streamline its focus on assisting with coronavirus recovery and lending resources to social and economic justice issues.
Exhibits include “Who Shot Rock & Roll,” “Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop,” “National Geographic’s Photo Ark,” “Refugee,” “Generation Wealth,” “Identity: A Study of Race, Gender,
Class, Sexuality and Ethnicity in America,” and “WALLS: Defend, Divide and the Divine.”
Past exhibits, interview archives and audio tours will remain online through social media and www.annenbergphotospace.org.