



– Thousands of people are expected to take part in four separate funeral processions across the Southland Monday to honor George Floyd, culminating in a memorial service in downtown Los Angeles.

The caravans will start in South Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Santa Ana and Long Beach.

Here is the schedule:

Leimert Park: W. 43rd Place and Degnan Boulevard beginning at 9 a.m.

Reseda Church of Christ, 7806 Reseda Blvd. beginning at 8 a.m.

Cal State University Long Beach Pyramid, 1250 N. Bellflower Blvd. Beginning at 8 a.m.

Santa Ana: 550 N. Flower St. beginning at 8 a.m.

The processions, which will include signs and banners, will converge on on 1st Street and Broadway Boulevard in downtown L.A. at noon for a memorial service.

Dozens of drivers are lining up behind a hearse in Leimert Park.. this is one of four funeral processions heading downtown to a memorial service in honor of George Floyd. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/fagNwkVdsR — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 8, 2020

The event is being organized by Black Lives Matter, the Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE) and Newsong LA.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s body arrived in his hometown of Houston Monday for a public viewing at a local church. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday.

On May 25, cell phone captured footage of the violent arrest of the 46-year-old Floyd. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pushed against Floyd’s neck has he repeatedly says he cannot breath. He later died in a hospital. The video sparked outrage and a week-and-a-half of protests across the Los Angeles metro area and throughout the nation calling for law enforcement reform and an end to police brutality.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired and have since been arrested. The officer whose knee was on Floyd’s neck has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to CBS Minnesota, the officers had been dispatched to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.