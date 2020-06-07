LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Anticipated strong and gusty winds coupled with high heat are making for elevated fire danger in Southern California.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning in effect for Sunday night through Monday evening.
According to the NWS, strong, gusty winds will impact the Santa Barbara area, as well as the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains including the I-5 corridor.
“Other areas expecting gusty north to northeast winds include the Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, Ventura County Valleys, and the Los Angeles County coast where north winds will spread into the L.A. Basin this evening into the overnight hours, then become northeast focusing between Malibu to the Hollywood Hills,” according to the NWS. Gusts in these areas could be between 40-50 mph.
Forecasters said hot temperatures are also expected Monday afternoon from the coast to the foothills of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
“The combination of the strong gusty winds, low humidity and very warm daytime temperatures will result in critical Red Flag conditions for these areas tonight into Monday,” the NWS added.