PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Police Department said it will no longer use the carotid restraint control hold while making arrests.
The department announced Sunday it has suspended the technique of putting pressure on the sides of a person’s neck, which can cut off blood flow to the brain.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered an end to carotid hold training in the state’s police program following the death of George Floyd, who died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes during an arrest.
Pasadena Police said in a tweet that it would begin “exploring alternative techniques and options for encounters involving dangerous and violent suspects.”
Effective immediately, Chief John Perez has suspended the use of the Carotid Restraint Control Hold by all PPD personnel.
Our use of force experts will begin exploring alternative techniques and options for encounters involving dangerous and violent suspects. pic.twitter.com/gYHMx4CJPj
— Pasadena Police (@PasadenaPD) June 7, 2020
Minneapolis City Council announced on Friday that police officers will no longer be allowed to use chokeholds or neck restraints.