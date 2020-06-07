SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A 23-year-old man has been booked into a jail in Orange County on suspicion of several charges after allegedly striking an officer with his car in Seal Beach and fleeing on foot with his 4-year-old daughter before being apprehended, police said.

Seal Beach police identified the suspect as Oscar Eduardo Mercado of Long Beach.

Mercado stands accused of intentionally striking an officer who was investigating a traffic collision, before fleeing northbound on the Pacific Coast Highway in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, where his car collided with the driver’s side of another Seal Beach police cruiser, and careened into another, uninvolved car head-on, authorities said.

That’s when police say Mercado allegedly fled on foot with a small child, who was later identified as his daughter.

Once located, officers managed to remove the child from his grip before tasing the suspect, and taking him into custody.

He, along with one officer, were both transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers discovered that Mercado had allegedly left his 12-year-old brother in his vehicle before taking off on foot.

Once released from the hospital, Mercado was booked in Orange County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, felony hit and run, felony child endangerment for both children, and resisting or delaying a peace officer with violence.

“Once the officers discovered there were children involved in this incident, they immediately put the safety and well-being of the children first,” said Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak. “The officers’ efforts should be commended as all of the children involved are safe at home with their family.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call Det. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100, ext. 1109.