GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A march through the streets of Glendale on Saturday ended with a candlelight vigil near city hall to honor victims of police brutality, including George Floyd who died in police custody on May 25.
“What we are calling for is a change in consciousness,” said one of the march’s organizers during a speech.
Social workers, religious organizations, and entire families crowded Parcher Plaza and spilled into the streets in a show of solidarity against racial injustice and police violence.
“It’s really important that he knows, and we should try to stand up for what’s right to make sure that there’s change in the world,” said Deborah Reiling, who brought her young son to the demonstration.
Some in the crowd were first-time protestors. Others have been to Black Lives Matter protests before, like Jay Brooks who said seeing this kind of unity in the town he calls home speaks to what’s possible.
“A lot of people are coming together,” he said. “Even some police officers were pretty nice about everything as well. So, it’s just about having that outreach and making sure everybody’s knowledgable about what’s going on.”