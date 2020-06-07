Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Snoop Dogg says he is going to vote for the first time ever in November.
And he’s encouraging others to do the same.
The rapper says he plans to vote because he doesn’t want President Donald Trump to stay in office.
Snoop Dogg said he didn’t think he was allowed to vote before because of felony convictions in 1990 and 2007. But he said his record has been expunged so he can vote now.
Snoop Dogg said he couldn’t ask others to vote for change without doing the same himself.