LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of an SUV speeding on multiple freeways Sunday afternoon.

The male driver was wanted for speeding before leading CHP officers on a pursuit that started shortly before 3 p.m. and ended nearly two hours later.

Our Sky2 chopper was over the chase around 3:08 p.m. as the gray Dodge Durango was traveling at around 100 mph before eventually slowing down to speeds of around 60 mph and peacefully surrendering to officers.

The driver traveled on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway approaching Baldwin, the 5 Freeway northbound in Orange County, eastbound 10 Freeway approaching the 605 Freeway, eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway.

While the driver avoided hitting any motorists during the pursuit and was going in the correct direction of traffic, he maintained high speeds and could be seen quickly changing lanes.

Around 3:50 p.m., the SUV lost both its front tires and appeared to only be driving on metal rims for several minutes. It’s unclear if a spike strip caused the damage.

The driver’s vehicle came to a stop after 4 p.m., with several CHP cruisers and a K9 surrounding him.

He surrendered and was taken into custody around 4:20 p.m. without incident in the Beaumont-Banning area of Riverside County.