PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A fire broke out at a carport in Panorama City, destroying several vehicles and damaging an apartment.
Six vehicles were damaged by the fire, which started around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Townsquare Apartments on Roscoe Boulevard.
When firefighters responded, they say all six cars were on fire, and the flames were quickly spreading to the apartments upstairs.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames, and prevent the apartment upstairs and adjacent to it from burning.
Residents in the complex say the fire was very alarming.
“It was flames all over,” said Sandra Moran, a neighbor. Moran’s apartment did not experience any damage.
“Just a lot of smoke and stuff, but I already opened up the windows so we could breathe the air better,” she said. “This is horrifying.”
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.