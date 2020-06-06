Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 10 p.m. curfew has been imposed in Santa Ana, following peaceful protests throughout Orange County that drew thousands.
One protest, which drew around 700 people, walked to Memorial Park, where they listened to speakers and demanded justice for George Floyd.
Around 8 p.m., a small crowd had gathered at the intersection of 17th St. and Bristol St., on the corner of the Santa Ana College campus. The group is expected to grow significantly, prompting some businesses in the area to board up their windows in anticipation of any looting.
