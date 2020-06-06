SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — A man and woman were arrested in a Santa Paula traffic stop after police say they found over 160 grams of methamphetamine in their possession.
The arrest took place Friday just before 12 p.m. after the pair were stopped for a “minor vehicle code violation.”
After officials looked into 39-year-old Jeremie Prado and 39-year-old Marlene Gomez, a search was conducted of the vehicle.
“A records check was conducted which revealed probation search terms and a probation search was conducted,” Santa Paula police said in a statement.
According to authorities, 53.97 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, packaging material and a large amount of cash was found in the vehicle. Both occupants were taken into custody.
Police said that Gomez admitted to having more methamphetamine hidden in her undergarments. An additional 114.9 grams were recovered from her person, leading to a total amount of 168.87 grams of methamphetamine recovered from the scene.
Both suspects, who live in Ventura, were taken to Ventura County Main Jail on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and expired registration.