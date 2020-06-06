LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials Saturday reported 1,329 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 62,338 cases and 2,620 fatalities.
“Each day, we think of the many people who are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with you every day, and we are deeply sorry for your loss,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health.
The percentage of people dying who had underlying health conditions remained high, at 94%, leading Ferrer to caution vulnerable residents to continue to stay home even as more businesses begin to open and to call a doctor at the first sign of symptoms.
Health officials continued to urge the public to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and self-isolate if you are sick.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)