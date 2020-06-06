



HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Protesters demanding justice after the death of George Floyd gathered in Huntington Beach on Saturday, where they were met with opposing protesters who said they came out instead to protect the city.

For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

Police were in riot gear for most of the day in Huntington Beach, where the protesters seeking justice against Floyd’s death and the deaths of other African Americans in this country at the hands of police, remained mostly peaceful. Police and sheriffs stood shoulder-to-shoulder, dividing the groups.

Some violence broke out between the two sides after several protesters got involved in a scuffle, where they began to throw punches and knock each other to the ground.

The Black Lives Matter protesters in attendance continued to advocate for non-violence and finding solutions against systemic racism.

“My father’s black. I would hear stories of them fighting for the same cause and I used to thank them for doing so, so we didn’t have to and now I see that we have to do so times 10,” said James Tanner.

Victoria Mace, who has been protesting all week, became visibly emotional as she spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This is my life. This is real life. These are people’s lives: my family, my friends, these are my best friends,” Mace said.

Protesters said they will continue marching, sitting, posting and donating until their voices are heard and meaningful change happens in our country.

“It’s important for me to come out, show my respect for my heritage and for what’s going on in the world today. Black lives matter and it’s important,” said protester Jenna Costanzo.

At least six people were arrested after protests became violent in Huntington Beach this afternoon, police said.