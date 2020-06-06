WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Protestors in West Hollywood represented just one of about 30 demonstrations across Southern California on Saturday in support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.
The rally started at Pan Pacific Park before the crowd began marching through West Hollywood. Saturday marked the 11th day of protests across the Southland, as well as the nation.
“It’s something that can no longer be hidden or tucked away,” said one protestor about the sustained movement for Black Lives Matter over the last two weeks. “It’s undeniable what’s happening. Everyone can see it at this point.
“The voices have been screaming for a long time. What’s sustaining it now is that the voices are finally being heard.”
Unlike during the first weekend of protests, there was no police presence on Saturday as protestors on foot and in cars made their way through the city. Chanting, dancing, and singing contributed to an uplifting mood throughout the crowd.